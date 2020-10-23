Avista Truck
FILE (KHQ)

SPOKANE, Wash. - With snow expected to hit the Inland Northwest today, Avista says there's things you can do this morning to prepare for power outages.

Here's a look at Avista's "to do" list if a power outage happens to you:
 
  • Turn off all the appliances you think were on before the power went out.
  • Unplug your electronic equipment, including computers.
  • Lower the thermostat on all your electric heat sources to an absolute minimum.
And here's a list of things you should not do during an outage:
 
  • Don't use candles, they're fire hazards.
  • Don't heat your home with an outdoor grill or other items not intended for indoor use. They can create deadly fumes indoors.
  • Don't go near downed power lines.
If your power does go out, put up towels to block drafts on your windows and door cracks, and run hot water to draw in heat, that'll also help your pipes from freezing. Also, check to make sure you have extra batteries for your flashlights.

Tags