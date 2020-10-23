SPOKANE, Wash. - With snow expected to hit the Inland Northwest today, Avista says there's things you can do this morning to prepare for power outages.
- Turn off all the appliances you think were on before the power went out.
- Unplug your electronic equipment, including computers.
- Lower the thermostat on all your electric heat sources to an absolute minimum.
- Don't use candles, they're fire hazards.
- Don't heat your home with an outdoor grill or other items not intended for indoor use. They can create deadly fumes indoors.
- Don't go near downed power lines.
