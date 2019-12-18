A winter storm that looks to pack quite the punch is about to land it's first jab Wednesday night, and that's why we're now under a Weather Authority Alert.
The first, of several, waves of moisture that will move across the region between tonight and Friday, will bring widespread light to moderate snow into Thursday morning. 1-3" is looking like the average expected snowfall for parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho through noon on Thursday. And while that doesn't sound like much, it'll be enough to make for a tricky commute Thursday morning.
That first wave is expected to move out of the region by mid-morning on Thursday, but the uppercut starts to move in during the afternoon/evening.
This second wave is packing a LOT more moisture with it, as part of an "atmospheric river" that's pointed right at the Pacific Northwest. However, it's also bringing warmer air, and temps will start to surge as it arrives.
That means by Thursday afternoon, the Spokane area can expect mostly rain showers, or a non-accumulating rain/snow mix. But across our northern valleys, closer to the Canadian Border, that warmer air will take longer to arrive, meaning more snow Thursday night before eventually turning over to rain on Friday as temps warm into the 40s.
The biggest impacts will most certainly be felt in the mountains, where this will fall as heavy snow at least through Friday morning, maybe longer for higher peaks, making travel difficult to impossible at times. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the Cascades, as well as the mountains across north-central Washington and North Idaho. Expect the Cascades to be the big "snow-winners", with 3-5 FEET of snow even over Stevens Pass! By comparison, Lookout Pass could see 1-2 feet. Not nearly as much, but still plenty enough to cause problems. If you do plan to travel over the next couple of days, make sure your checking pass conditions before you head out, and pack extra clothes, blankets and food in case you get stuck in a closure!
And while the heaviest rain and snow will start to taper off on Friday, showers are still expected through Saturday and Sunday. Then as we enter Christmas week, drier conditions take back over. As of right now, our chance at a white Christmas in Spokane is not looking too great!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.