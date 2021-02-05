Significant snow will continue in the mountains, making for difficult travel across Cascade and Idaho Panhandle passes through the weekend.
Winds will continue through Saturday, with gust to 30-35 mph. Temperatures start to spiral downhill by the second half of the weekend. Sunday and Monday, daytime highs will hover in 30's. with overnight lows in the teens and 20's. The big drop arrives Tuesday-Thursday, with daytime highs in the 20's and overnight lows dropping into the single digits by Thursday.
Have a great weekend.
