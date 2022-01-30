Weather Alerts

We continue to hold on to an unsettled weather pattern as we wrap up January. Most of Idaho is under a Winter Weather Advisory through Monday afternoon. Snow accumulations will be minimal, but if you're traveling along I-90 Monday morning, expect winter driving conditions. A thick layer of clouds will keep our temperatures fairly mild to start off the day in the upper 20s and low 30s. Scattered snow showers continue through Monday afternoon and evening before drying off. Highs for the day sit in the mid/upper 30s and low 40s across the Inland Northwest. 

