Weather Alert

...SNOW AND LOCALIZED FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT AND THURSDAY... .A PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES, THE NORTHEAST WASHINGTON MOUNTAINS, AND THE IDAHO PANHANDLE MOUNTAINS TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT. HEAVY SNOW WILL BE LIMITED TO THE HIGHER MOUNTAINS. IN ADDITION AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL BE POSSIBLE FOR THE CASCADE VALLEYS AND THE NORTHEAST MOUNTAIN VALLEYS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE EXPECTED. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A GLAZE OF ICE EARLY IN THE MORNING WILL LIKELY CAUSE UNTREATED ROADS TO BE SLICK AND TREACHEROUS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&