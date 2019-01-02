A storm system coming in could bring in heavy snow to mountains and icy conditions to roads on Thursday.
The National Weather Service says a Pacific storm system will bring heavy snow to the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle mountains Wednesday through Thursday night.
Areas of freezing rain will be possible for the Cascade valleys and northeast mountain valleys as well.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in efect from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. PST Thursday, expecting a wintry mix of precipitation along with ice accumulations in Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport and Rockford.
NWS says a glaze of ice early in the morning will likely cause untreated roads to be slick and treacherous. Those conditions could impact the morning commute.