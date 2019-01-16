After almost a week of dry weather, Mother Nature is bringing back a messy mix of rain/snow/freezing rain into Thursday morning. This will likely make for a messy morning commute, that you may need to plan extra time for. The messy mix should eventually turn over to just rain by the late morning/early afternoon.
TIMING: A mix of snow and freezing rain looks to arrive around Spokane close to midnight Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Mixed showers will continue to fall through the morning commute, and then start to transition to rain/snow mix and rain by mid-late morning. Scattered rain showers will continue to be possible through the afternoon, as temperatures warm into the mid-upper 30s.
IMPACT: Up to 1" of snow is possible for the metro area, most will likely see less than that. Up to .10" of ice accumulation will also be possible as freezing rain mixes with the snow at times.
This same system will continue to bring showers into Friday morning, but that point the threat of freezing rain should be over. We'll get a brief break Friday afternoon before the next storm arrive Friday night and brings mostly rain, or a rain/snow mix to the valleys, while snow stays up in the mountains.
-Blake