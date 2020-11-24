Our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing a mix of rain and snow to the valley floors and snow across mountain passes. Winter weather advisories are in place for the Cascade mountains, including Stevens & Snoqualmie pass, as well as the NE mountains of Oregon. Be prepared for winter travel if you are heading across any of the mountain passes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Nice, quiet weather is expected Thanksgiving day through the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.