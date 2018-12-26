Snow map for Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow arrived in the Inland Northwest Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory was put into effect by the National Weather Service at 1:00 p.m., PST, and will be in effect until 9:00 p.m., PST.

The quick-moving system will depart early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The potential for light to moderate snow accumulation will be there.

In response, KHQ has issued a Weather Authority Alert that will go into effect at 5:00 p.m. PST.

+3 
WAA 12-26-18 Watches/warnings until 9pm.jpg
+3 
WAA 12-26-18 Watches/Warning until 4 am Thursday.jpg
+3 
WAA 12-26-18 Watches until 1pm Thursday.jpg

If traveling, be prepared for slick, snow-covered roads at times through Thursday morning.

In two separate tweets, the City of Spokane and the City of Spokane Valley tweeted that crews will be out Wednesday night deicing, plowing and sanding if necessary. 

