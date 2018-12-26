SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow arrived in the Inland Northwest Wednesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory was put into effect by the National Weather Service at 1:00 p.m., PST, and will be in effect until 9:00 p.m., PST.
The quick-moving system will depart early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The potential for light to moderate snow accumulation will be there.
In response, KHQ has issued a Weather Authority Alert that will go into effect at 5:00 p.m. PST.
If traveling, be prepared for slick, snow-covered roads at times through Thursday morning.
In two separate tweets, the City of Spokane and the City of Spokane Valley tweeted that crews will be out Wednesday night deicing, plowing and sanding if necessary.
City of #SpokaneValley crews will be out overnight deicing and plowing if necessary. Drive safe and take your time. https://t.co/3GRE3UQqyc— City of Spokane Valley (@CityofSV) December 26, 2018
Street crews are deicing and sanding to address slick conditions throughout the City. Slow down and watch following distances. #SpokaneStreets— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 26, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory now in place for Spokane/CdA, Palouse and Southern Panhandle. 1-3" of snow likely for most, but temps plummet into the low-20s overnight meaning roads could be VERY slick, evening right now during PM commute. Slow down and use caution! pic.twitter.com/vU4J3zpLUC— Blake Jensen (@KHQBlakeJensen) December 26, 2018