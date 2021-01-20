A system slides south early Thursday, bringing light snow to SE Washington, LC Valley and Camas Prairie.
Aside from patchy freezing fog, we'll see quiet weather Friday and Saturday with daytime highs in the mid 30's and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20's.
Temperatures fall into the low 30's by the second half of the weekend, as our next system moves in Sunday into early Monday. Early indications are bringing 1-3" of snow for most areas.
Stay tuned as we continue to "fine tune" this weekends snow forecast as models come into better agreement.
