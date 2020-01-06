KHQ has issued a Weather Authority Alert as snow continues to hit around the Inland Northwest, particularly on mountain passes.
Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive on both Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass, and oversize vehicles are prohibited on both passes.
Lots of snow coming down @SnoqualmiePass we are live & on the roads showing you the latest conditions @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/om7yGi8JZC— Ranji Sinha (@RanjiKIRO7) January 6, 2020
Traction tires are required on Blewett Pass, while chains are required on vehicles over 10,000 gross weight.
A winter storm warning is in effect between Exit 22 and the Lookout Pass area. Chains are currently required on towing units from Lookout Pass to Taft in Montana.
Traction tires are advised on Sherman Pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.