The Inland Northwest isn't out of the woods just yet when it comes to winter storm conditions.
Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes saw closures Monday due to avalanche control. At one point, both passes were closed in both directions. It was snowing on both passes throughout the morning. Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete.
Monday saw slick conditions, poor visibility and heavy mountain snow. Drivers should be prepared for slow-going on the roads and possible pass restrictions.
New snow is expected across the Cascade Passes Monday through Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected into Monday night. Avalanche danger is also an issue for the east slopes of the Central Cascades from Lake Chelan to I-90. Heavy dense snowfall will stress lower density snow and older, weaker snow layers.
Areas like Spokane will see a warming trend later in the week, with temperatures above freezing Wednesday and Thursday. Looking towards the weekend, we'll see a break with mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of a rain/snow mix.
Tomorrow another band is expected to continue to bring snow across the Northwest. The mountains will continue to be pounded. If you do have plans to travel across the passes please make sure you are prepared for winter-like travel. If we don't see snowflakes in Spokane we will sit under cloudy skies. Daytime highs should hit right around freezing. A warming trend we are kicking off this week should have us into the upper 30s by Friday.
