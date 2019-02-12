Spokane, Wash. While the roads might be clear, there's still a big problem in Spokane many cars and trucks are not. Many Spokanites have been busy shoveling, and snow blowing themselves out of their homes. Some have only cleared off their windows on their cars leaving a big pile of snow on the roof.
Not only is that dangerous it can cause severe damage to the cars behind you as the snow chunks act like projectile missiles. When someone brakes, the snow can slide down and block the driver's view.
Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol tweeted out a reminder on Tuesday to clear the snow before you drive saying "It's the law not to let any debris to escape your vehicle."
So we decided to look up the law while there is not a specific law for snow removal. There is a law about unsecured loads which reads:
"Any vehicle with deposits of mud, rocks, or other debris on the vehicle's body, fenders, frame, undercarriage, wheels, or tires shall be cleaned of such material before the operation of the vehicle on a paved public highway."
The other debris is snow, and even if old man winter put it there, it's up to you to remove it. If you don't, you could end up being the one getting a couple hundred dollar ticket.