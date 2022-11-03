SPOKANE, Wash. - The season's first potentially impactful winter weather could arrive Thursday evening for much of the region. Spokane and Spokane Valley both provide updates on snowplow status on their websites.
The City of Spokane will have snow response crews work 20 hours per day, seven days per week, from Nov. 15 to March 15.
During "full-city plow events," crews work 24/7 to clear the roads. You can track the status of crews here.
The City of Spokane Valley also has a map detailing its snowplow route priorities, as well another map detailing snowplow progress.