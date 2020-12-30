Talk about a snowy day! Hopefully you have been able to stay home and avoid the mess we've seen out there. If you do need to head out though please be sure that you are driving for conditions. You know the drill keep the headlights on, leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you and of course, slow down.
Snow is going to continue to fall this afternoon. In fact, with temperatures heading up we will expect a transition to that heavy, wet snow. We could even see a rain/snow mix. Your evening commute is expected to see an impact so please be patient. The National Weather Service does have multiple Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place until tomorrow. We will continue to monitor these areas closely.
