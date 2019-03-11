SPOKANE, Wash. - The highest impact of the next incoming storm will be during your Tuesday morning commute from 5-10 am.
Snow is expected to move in Monday night and will likely bring heavy accumulations through Tuesday in northeast Washington and the northern Panhandle.
Spokane will likely see between 3-6", while the mountains could see between 5-10" of snow. A Winter Storm Watch will be issued as the snow will likely cause a messy morning commute on Tuesday.
Be sure to drive with caution and give yourself some extra time as you head to work on Tuesday. Travel should improve by the afternoon.
Things will start to warm back up through the rest of the week and into the weekend as the storm moves through. There's even a possibility for a sunny, 50-degree St. Patrick's Day.