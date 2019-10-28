Update 4:20 pm
SPOKANE, Wash. - The snow continues to fall around Spokane Monday and is now impacting the evening commute.
The Washington Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down, give extra space between themselves and the car ahead of them and use caution while out on the roads.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow has been spotted in several locations around the Spokane area Monday afternoon.
The snow showers should be fairly light without sticking to the roads in Spokane, but grassy surfaces might see some accumulation. Most of the snow should move through by 6:00 - 7:00 pm.
The snow showers will be heading south to the Palouse and the S. Panhandle through tonight. Parts of the Camas Prairie and surrounding region could see up to 1" of snow. With a couple inches possible over Lookout Pass.
Near-record low temperatures are also being forecasted by the National Weather Services overnight and winds could create single digit or below zero wind chill temperatures Tuesday morning.
Winds should calm down by tomorrow morning, but that will be when the coldest air also moves in.
Forecasted wind chill values Tues morning. Near record low temps (esp for extreme E WA and portions of N ID) in addition to winds (not as strong as this evening) will create single digit or below zero wind chill values Tues morning as you head out. Bundle up!! 🥶 #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/RfUGaVd21a— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 28, 2019
