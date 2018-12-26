SPOKANE, Wash. - Travelers using Washington's mountain passes should take it slow due to slick road conditions Wednesday.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the roadway on Snoqualmie Pass is bare and wet, but experiencing snow and slush in some areas.
According to WSDOT, snow and rain is expected on the pass the rest of today, and will transition into snow tonight.
Traction tires are advised.
It's currently snowing on Stevens Pass, according to WSDOT's web site. There is compact snow and ice on the roadway.
According to WSDOT, snow and rain is expected on the pass the rest of today, with a transition to snow tonight.
Traction tires are advised.
For a complete list of pass travel information, visit www.wsdot.com.