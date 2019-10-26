COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Less than 24 hours ago we saw sunshine and 60 degree temperatures across the Inland Northwest, but now overcast skies are taking hold.
KHQ received this video from Coeur D'Alene, Idaho Saturday morning, showing some pretty big snow flakes falling from the sky. We also received reports of snow coming down on the South Hill.
According to the KHQ Weather Authority App, the overcast skies and rain/snow mix should move out of the area this afternoon. We'll see a brief break in the clouds before the clouds settle back in early Sunday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.