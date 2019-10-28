Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT. THE ARCTIC FRONT AND THE ARRIVAL OF WINDY CONDITIONS IS EXPECTED TO REACH THE SPOKANE AREA BY 5 PM AND THE UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN BETWEEN 6-7 PM. * IMPACTS...WIND CHILL READINGS WILL DROP INTO THE TEENS THIS EVENING. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. DRIVING OF HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES COULD BECOME DIFFICULT AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&