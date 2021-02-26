Heavy snow and blowing snow for the first half of the day for the Palouse and Camas Prairie. And, be prepared for winter travel in the mountains, with snow that will continue for much of the day and linger into tomorrow morning for the NE mountains of Oregon.
Nice conditions are expected through the weekend as winds quiet down and skies clear. Perfect weekend to hit the slopes.
Sunday night into Monday we could see some isolated chances for a rain snow mix, otherwise next week looks quiet with daytime highs heading into the mid to upper 40's by Wednesday.
