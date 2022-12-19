In addition, we are expecting our next system Tuesday to bring the potential of 2-4" of new snowfall for the Spokane area and 3-6" in CDA. The higher totals will be in the Palouse, foothills of the Blue mountains, north and central Idaho and the Cascades where there are winter storm watches in place. Snow totals in these areas look like 4-8" for the Palouse and LC Valley and 3-4" for Sandpoint. The Cascade mountains will potentially see up to 20", with the North Idaho mountains likely seeing 18-24".
...SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Post Falls, Cheney, Davenport, Fairfield, Rockford, Worley, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane Valley, and Hayden. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Tuesday night through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&
Snow Through Tuesday, Followed by Extreme Cold Rest of the Week!
