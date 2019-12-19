Snow this morning created a mess for our morning commute! After a brief break, our next system moving in this afternoon will bring widespread valley rain and continued heavy mountain snow as well as warmer temperatures. Winds pick up on Friday, with rain continuing on and off through the weekend. Drier and cooler conditions move in to start this next week, with our fingers crossed for a last minute "Hail Mary" dose of Christmas snow!
Snow to Rain, Means a MESSY Evening Commute
