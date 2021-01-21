This afternoon we are continuing to keep an eye to the south of us as we will continue to see the potential for snow to keep falling, as well as the chance for a rain snow mix. The Cascades will also be impacted by this system. Please check pass conditions before you travel.
With that light snowfall south of us we could see the cloudy skies we are sitting under squeeze out a couple flurries. Otherwise we don't have a lot going on for the metro area as we look for about average temperatures in the mid 30s. Tonight you will likely want an extra blanket as we dip down to the mid 20s.
