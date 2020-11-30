A quick hitting cold front will bring in light snow transitioning to a rain-snow mix through this afternoon, with added wind gust 25-40 mph. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 40's, with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 20's.
High pressure will dominate the forecast through the remainder of the week, with the biggest concern being fog and freezing fog each morning and low clouds lingering into the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will hover in the mid to upper 30's and overnight lows dropping into the teens and low to mid 20's through the weekend.
