Interested in taking up snowshoeing this winter? The library can now be a resource for that.
For the first time, Spokane Public Library patrons can check out snowshoes from the library's expanding "Library of Things."
“We wanted to really build out our Library of Things,” said Amanda Donovan, the director of marketing and communications. “As a way to, our goal and our mission is to create a community of learning and educate our community. And we think of the Library of Things as creating more well-rounded citizens.”
According to the Spokesman-Review, the snowshoe rental program fits into the library's larger goal of accessibility.
“This type of equipment is expensive,” Donovan said. “But if you have this equipment, hiking is not expensive, so it gets you outdoors in the winter without having to pay a lot of money.”
The library has 12 pairs of Gpeng Snowshoes with adjustable poles and come in different sizes depending on user weight. The snowshoes are not yet available as the library is waiting for liability release documents to be completed.
There is other outdoor-related gear that library patrons can check out. The library also offers:
- Four birdwatching kits, included birding field guides, maps and binoculars
- Four bocce ball sets
- Three volleyball/badminton sets
- Four croquet sets
- Three disc golf sets
- Two Kestrel environmental weather meters
- Two National Geographic Pro metal detectors