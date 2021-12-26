SEATTLE, Wash. - Unfortunately for frequent flyers and those travelling for the holidays, airlines experienced an abundance of cancellations and delays across the country, due in large part to issues stemming from COVID-19. For those travelling through SeaTac International Airport, however, another issue arose--weather.
According to FlightAware, there have been at least 350 delays and more than 220 cancellations on Sunday, the 26th alone, and few more expected Monday. The biggest factor? Snow and ice.
The SeaTac Twitter page was abuzz yesterday with snow advisories and warnings, noting delays and cancellations and a very limited amount of available parking. The airport noted that each airline was responsible for the deicing and maintenance of their runways, but that crews has been out since 6 p.m. on Christmas applying fluid deicer and plowing the runways to try and keep travelers moving.
Crews have been on duty since 6 p.m. last night (12/25) applying anti-ice fluid and sweeping and plowing on the runways, taxiways and ramp areas. Thank you to our airport crews to the airlines that are working hard. And travelers, we appreciate your patience during the snow! https://t.co/xkUgCSZPv4— Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) December 26, 2021
Luckily, no planes have crashed or had to make emergency landings due to the poor conditions. Still, many passengers are reporting sitting at flight gates or on the tarmac, grounded for the time being with few updates as to when they'll get moving.
It does seem as though the winter weather is beginning to subside, though scattered snow may still cause some issues, the upcoming advisory for cold air shouldn't have too much of an affect on travel. Delays may still occur as crews work to deice the runway and planes take longer to warm up though, so plan for longer connection times if you're able.