SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Drivers headed home from Thanksgiving celebrations are being greeted by snow and winter weather conditions across area passes and interstates.
The Washington State Department of Transportation's pass cameras show Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass both require traction tires to travel over both passes.
Snow and ice are possible on the roadway, as well as flurries of snow. Drivers can also expect strong winds while driving across Snoqualmie Pass.
Drive times across Stevens Pass are estimated to take the average time, but traffic conditions are quickly changing across Snoqualmie Pass. Conditions appear to be foggy and snowy near Old Keechelus Snowshed.
Here's a look at current conditions at the time this article was written:
According to the Idaho Department of Transportation and the Idaho State Police, snow and icy conditions have caused multiple slide-offs on Interstate 84 near Caldwell, Idaho.
Fourth of July Pass is seeing clear, dry conditions on the roadways, but IDT is asking drivers to look out for icy patches and expect a chance of light snow.
Conditions across Lookout Pass are about the same. Drivers should be cautious when driving, watch for icy patches and expect a change of light snow.
Here's a look at what 4th of July Pass looked like at the time this article was written:
If you're traveling home this Sunday, take it slow on area roadways, as well as across mountain passes and interstates.
