SPOKANE, Wash. - Planning a trip over Snoqualmie Pass Friday morning? Conditions on I-90 are slick and icy and the Department of Transportation is requiring traction tires.
The good news is the snow should turn to rain as we get later into the day, so visibility should be manageable. The bad news: near freezing temperatures could keep the roadway icy throughout the day.
The rest of the weekend looks relatively mild on the pass. Some light rain and snow is expected but not as much as we've seen this week.