Winter conditions are causing a number of collisions and some highway closures around the Inland Northwest Wednesday morning.
Both Washington State Police and Idaho State Police are responding to a number of collisions along I-90, particularly between Liberty Lake and Stateline as well as on Fourth of July Pass.
#BREAKING: WSP on scene of multiple collisions along I-90 between Liberty Lake and Stateline. No serious injuries. Dangerous driving conditions. Avoid the area if possible. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/tHEUynw4UQ— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) February 27, 2019
🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 Troopers and @KootenaiSheriff Deputies are on scene of MULTIPLE weather related crashes on I-90 on 4th of July Pass. Please slow or avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZjKpNQF1Ay— Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) February 27, 2019
The Washington Department of Transportation has reported multiple closures around eastern Washington including:
SR 261 - Washtucna to Ritzville
SR 21 - Kahlotus to US 395
SR 27 - Garfield to Fairfield
SR 241 - MP 9 to SR 2
SR 221 - MP 0 to MP 26 near Prosser
Northeast winds ranging from 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are causing issues of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in the eastern Columbia Basin, West Plains, Palouse and US 95 from Sandpoint to Post Falls.
We are seeing especially difficult driving conditions this morning around E. WA due to blowing and drifting snow. Full list of closures at: https://t.co/AnQiievbv3— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 27, 2019
SR 261 - Washtucna to Ritzville
SR 21 - Kahlotus to US 395
SR 27 - Garfield to Fairfield
SR 241 - MP 9 to SR 2 pic.twitter.com/1DVBGxWujS
WSP says there has been a serious injury crash involving a semi in Adams County two miles east of Washtucna on SR26 MP 87, where the roadway is blocked with no detours available.
Two snow storms are expected to move through the Inland Northwest this week. The first will bring relatively light accumulations to much of the region on Wednesday. The second storm on Thursday will be more widespread and potentially impactful. A hazardous weather outlook is in place for areas near Spokane and central Washington, along with North Idaho.
Unsettled and cold weather will then continue through Thursday with periods of light snow possible. Temperatures should remain well below the seasonal normals for this time of year.
Quiter weather is expected for Friday through the weekend, but cold temperatures should continue.
One of the crashes on 4th of July Pass. The rest have been cleared. @IdahoITD plows are working hard in both directions but it is still snowing and slick. pic.twitter.com/iDDnLYieK6— Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) February 27, 2019
🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) February 27, 2019
SR26 MP87, 2 miles E of Washtucna in Adams Co.
Car vs Semi serious injury crash. Troopers on scene. Roadway is blocked. No detour at this time. Please avoid area. Expect long delays.