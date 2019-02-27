Weather Alert

...TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW TODAY AND THURSDAY... .TWO WEATHER SYSTEMS WILL BE IMPACTING THE INLAND NORTHWEST THROUGH THURSDAY. THE FIRST IS MOVING THROUGH THE REGION AT THE TIME. THIS SYSTEM WILL BRING A ROUND OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW ACROSS THE REGION AND POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN TO THE CAMAS PRAIRIE AND THE LEWISTON AREA. WE ALSO EXPECT AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW THAT WILL LIKELY RESULT IN ROAD CLOSURES. THE SECOND STORM ARRIVES TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY, AND IS LIKELY TO BRING HEAVIER SNOW THAN THE FIRST STORM. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED ACROSS LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 3 TO 5 INCHES OVER HIGHER TERRAIN. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH WILL BRING AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, KELLOGG, PINEHURST, OSBURN, WALLACE, MULLAN, FOURTH OF JULY PASS, DOBSON PASS, LOOKOUT PASS, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY AND MAKE ROADS IMPASSABLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&