KHQ has issued a Weather Authority Alert as significant wind gusts are looming on Wednesday and some snowy and freezing conditions are being reported around the Inland Northwest Tuesday.
Patchy and dense freezing fog is expected Tuesday morning, followed by increasing winds Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday around the Inland Northwest. There has also been some sightings of snow flurries around Spokane.
North Spokane looking like the North Pole this morning... Well, parts of it. Some areas are frosty, some are crystal clear. Deicers are clearing Division & other arterials, but roads may still be slick... but in some neighborhoods, there is no “may” - roads ARE slick. pic.twitter.com/YKrnWawZAW— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) November 26, 2019
We are hearing reports of slippery conditions with frost on the roads across the #InlandNW. Drive safely this morning, as there are also patches of fog out there! #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/JuX3GwNQtc— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 26, 2019
A Wind Advisory will go into effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday until midnight, with northeast winds from 25-35 mph and gusts from 55-60 mph expected, especially in the Northeast mountains in Washington and Northern Panhandle. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, possibly blow down tree limbs and could result in some power outages.
Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle. The high winds could also add some difficulties to pre-holiday travel.
Those planning to travel can expect strong crosswinds and the potential for snow and blowing snow across the Cascades. Drivers are asked to be attentive and keep two hands on the wheel.
Whether you choose to travel or stay home on #ThanksgivingEve, it never hurts to be prepared for weather hazards that you may encounter. While it is impossible to predict exactly when and where power outages may occur, having a backup plan goes a long way! #InlandNW #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/QnJd4O7kMm— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 26, 2019
