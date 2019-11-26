KHQ has issued a Weather Authority Alert as significant wind gusts are looming on Wednesday and some snowy and freezing conditions are being reported around the Inland Northwest Tuesday. 

Patchy and dense freezing fog is expected Tuesday morning, followed by increasing winds Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday around the Inland Northwest. There has also been some sightings of snow flurries around Spokane.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday until midnight, with northeast winds from 25-35 mph and gusts from 55-60 mph expected, especially in the Northeast mountains in Washington and Northern Panhandle. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, possibly blow down tree limbs and could result in some power outages. 

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle. The high winds could also add some difficulties to pre-holiday travel. 

Those planning to travel can expect strong crosswinds and the potential for snow and blowing snow across the Cascades. Drivers are asked to be attentive and keep two hands on the wheel. 

Tags