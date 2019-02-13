All the snow on the roads around Eastern Washington made for a busy couple of days for the Washington State Patrol.
Trooper Jeff Sevigney, who is the public information officer for district 4, which covers Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, and Whitman counties, tweeted that between Noon on Monday thru Noon on Tuesday there were 79 crashes.
Drivers did a little better On Tuesday and Wednesday.
Trooper Sevigney said that between Noon Tuesday through Wednesday there were only 42 crashes.
