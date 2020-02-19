So close you can taste it! Proposed Chick-fil-a sign in North Spokane says "on the way"

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday evening, the sign at the approved sight for a North Spokane Chick-fil-A said the fried chicken chain is on the way.
Viewer Arlea sent KHQ a photo of the Auto Sales sign that reads, "Chick-fil-A on the way. Moving across from Wendle."
The proposed site of the restaurant is at 9304 N. Newport Hwy, which is on the corner of US 2 and Horner.
City plans call for the proposed Chick-fil-A to have 96 seats inside with another 16 seats on the patio, a playground and a dual order drive-thru lane with capacity for 28 vehicles. Two entrances for the restaurant will be built on Horner with no access from US highway 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.