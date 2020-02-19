So close you can taste it! Proposed Chick-fil-a sign in North Spokane says "on the way"

Courtesy Arlea Parr

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday evening, the sign at the approved sight for a North Spokane Chick-fil-A said the fried chicken chain is on the way.

Viewer Arlea sent KHQ a photo of the Auto Sales sign that reads, "Chick-fil-A on the way. Moving across from Wendle." 

The proposed site of the restaurant is at 9304 N. Newport Hwy, which is on the corner of US 2 and Horner.

City plans call for the proposed Chick-fil-A to have 96 seats inside with another 16 seats on the patio, a playground and a dual order drive-thru lane with capacity for 28 vehicles. Two entrances for the restaurant will be built on Horner with no access from US highway 2. 

