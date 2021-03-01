The flu season has been almost non-existent this year, thanks to the efforts used to Contain the Coronavirus, like physical distancing, mask wearing and a renewed emphasis on washing hands.
During the Spring and Summer of 2020, infectious disease specialists, including then Spokane Health Officer Dr. Lutz, warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could be exacerbated when the seasonal flu hit, overwhelming an already strained health care system. That didn't happen.
According to the CDC, between October 1 and January 30, only 155 people in the United States were hospitalized with the flu. The year before, during that same time frame, it was 8,633 people.
In Washington state, there haven't been any flu deaths, and while specific numbers aren't available, flu activity is listed as minimal. Last year in Washington, at this point in the flu season, there were 70 deaths. We have a call in to the Health District, but at this point we can't find anything that shows there hasn't been at least one flu death in Washington every year, dating back decades. Depending on what we hear back this could be an extraordinary silver lining in the COVID pandemic.
In Idaho, sadly, there have been 5 flu deaths, including 1 person in north Idaho. Once again there aren't specific case numbers, but flu activity is also listed at minimal.
Montana is also on the verge of making history: there hasn't even been a single lab-confirmed flu case.
