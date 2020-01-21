CORBETT, Ore. - So firefighters DO rescue cats from trees.
Corbett Fire District 14 in Multnomah County responded to a call about a cat that was stuck about 40 feet up in a tree for over 24 hours.
Crews were able to cut limbs of the tree to gain access to the cat and safely return it to its family home.
Happening now— Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) January 21, 2020
Corbett firefighter's are on scene of a cat stuck about 40' up in a tree.
Crews are cutting limbs to gain access pic.twitter.com/InlbidI5Uu
