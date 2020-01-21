Firefighters rescue cat from tree
Corbett Fire - Twitter

CORBETT, Ore. - So firefighters DO rescue cats from trees.

Corbett Fire District 14 in Multnomah County responded to a call about a cat that was stuck about 40 feet up in a tree for over 24 hours.

Crews were able to cut limbs of the tree to gain access to the cat and safely return it to its family home.

