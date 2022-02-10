Leslie Lowe

A dry cold front that will passed through the PNW Thursday night will drop temperatures slightly, bringing daytime highs back into the low to mid 40's to wrap up the work week. Our stretch of dry, quiet weather with periods of morning fog and freezing fog, with daytime highs in the low to mid 40's and overnight lows in the mid 20's through the weekend.

High pressure will begin to break down Sunday evening, allowing our next system to move in overnight Sunday into Monday, bringing a chance for mountain snow and a rain/snow mix for the valley floors.

