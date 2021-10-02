Clouds begin to clear late Saturday evening as temperatures drop into the low 40s. You can look forward to sunny and warm conditions dominating the forecast. Highs for Sunday sit steady in the low to mid-70s across the region. Highs across the Inland Northwest will sit about 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of Fall. These conditions won't just dominate our Sunday but stick with us through Tuesday.
Cooler temperatures don't greet us again until Wednesday. A cold front is predicted to slide through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. With this front, expect gusty winds, cooler temperatures and scattered showers to accommodate it. By midweek, temperatures dip to 5 to 10 degrees below average for the first full week of October.