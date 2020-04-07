Grace Chapin

Grab those sunglasses! Today mostly sunny skies are in place with temperatures expected to be a bit warmer than what we saw yesterday. Our main player today will be the wind, which could have us feeling a bit cooler at times meaning layers aren't a bad idea. Breezy conditions are anticipated this afternoon with gusts around 20-25mph. Skies tonight are mostly clear, so we will expect a chilly start to tomorrow. Don't worry we will bounce back to sunny conditions and temperatures are set for the 60's! Enjoy the 60's and sunshine because this weekend the dry streak could come to an end with temperatures trending back toward the 50's.

