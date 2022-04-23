High pressure builds in for the weekend bringing a couple of really nice days just in time for the weekend!
Expect sunshine, and a quick warm up though the afternoon with our first 60° day since April 8th!
High pressure continues to strengthen through Sunday, bringing even warmer temperatures as we hop into the mid-60s around Spokane.
Our next system rolls in Monday night into Tuesday binging our next round of rain for Tuesday and dropping our daytime highs back into the mid 50's to wrap up our 7-day forecast.
Have a great weekend!
Leslie