SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A Soap Lake man previously convicted for child rape is facing sentencing for two new cases of child sexual exploitation, following both a jury trial and guilty plea.
In 2002, Michael Rice of Soap Lake was found guilty of child rape in the first degree of an 11 year old victim, according to the Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington. Now, he is facing sentencing hearings for two separate cases of child sexual exploitation.
Earlier this year, a jury in Grant County convicted Rice on two counts each of dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of the same. The sentencing is pending.
Now, Rice has pled guilty to production and attempted production of child pornography, again involving an 11-year-old victim.
The court documents showed Rice coerced a child in his care to record themselves engaged in sexual conduct on Rice's phone, which the child reported to law enforcement. A search warrant was granted for Rice's iCloud data, in which investigators found pornographic videos matching the child's description were stored.
U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said she was child by Rice's conduct, promising to continue taking child exploitation serious both online and in-person.
"Children everywhere deserve to live in a world free from predators,” she said.
The case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
For his guilty plea, Rice is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 11.