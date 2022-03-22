SPOKANE, Wash. - As rent prices soar, it's forcing people who have lived in Spokane their whole lives to rethink if they should stay. When people move to our little gem in eastern Washington, locals are having to live on the streets just to stay in their hometown.
Barbara Jones is a Spokane local through and through.
"Never went anywhere. This is home," Jones said.
She's worked at the same place, Franklin Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center for over 40 years, helping others who can't help themselves.
"I'm an AC. I help people get dressed in the morning, help feed them and dress them and bathe them," she said.
Her coworkers say she's made a career out of helping, even when she is the one who needs help.
"When her car broke down, she lived out in Cheney," Terri Cobb said. "23 miles she got up and she started walking. Even if her vehicle breaks down, she's coming to work at midnight so she can be at her shift at 6 in the morning."
And now, in a community where rent hikes are putting many locals in a tough spot, Barbara has found herself in one of the toughest.
"I've been living in my car for almost a year now," she said.
A local motel is sometimes her only relief.
"When I have money I go there stay for a week, take showers, have a bed to sleep in for a change," she said.
Just 20 years ago, Barbara says she paid $435 for a 2 bedroom in Cheney, she stayed with her daughter for the last decade and watched as her hometown became too expensive for her to call home.
"I noticed that the prices started going up more," she said. "Right now 1 bedroom's are almost $1,100 some of them are. I can't afford that."
With the help of her coworkers, Barbara has tried everything to find someplace to live.
"She can't find a place to save her life and we've been there. We watch her put in the applications, we've been getting numbers. We've been trying too," Cobb said.
In between working over 40 hours a week including 16-hour double shifts on the weekend, she looks for options.
"I go to the library every day when I'm off work to look to see what's on," Jones said.
But she says she's faced discrimination.
"No you're not right, no you're too old, no you don't make enough money," she said. "They take your application fee and they run out the door with it."
Getting a loan, she said, also isn't an option.
"When I try for loan companies the age is always brought up. God your 66, you won't live to see it paid for," she said.
Even senior living apartments have a waiting list.
"There's a 4-year waiting list to get on them," she said.
Leaving no other choice, but to sleep in this silver Acura.
"Rejected. Sometimes I give up, say I don't care anymore," she said.
A home, that's also dwindling away.
"It's dying little by little every day something else falls off of it needs repair," she said. "Your money goes out the door which is hard because if I lived in a place closer to my job, I wouldn't have to drive around in my car. I'd walk to work. Cause I love to walk."
Even at 65, walking long distances doesn't phase her. What she really cares about is the chance to have a roof over her head and a warm place to sleep.
"That's what's sad about it because a lot of homeless people out there like me who didn't choose this but society is making it that you don't get a chance," she said. "I'm not going to give up."
While there are programs available to help with rental assistance, SNAP for example has a maximum income cap of a little over $27,000 a year.
Tuesday, the city of Spokane is also getting a new boost to help people experiencing homelessness. They're getting more than 4 million in federal grants from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to help people move into permanent housing with access to supportive services.
The money is also going to domestic violence support projects and the effort to open more permanent and transitional housing in our community, through Volunteers of America, Catholic charities, the YWCA, the city itself and SNAP.