Social media argument escalates into juvenile being shot at party, suspect charged with assault

A man is charged with first degree assault after a social media argument escalated into a a juvenile boy being shot at a party in Spokane Valley.
According to Spokane Valley Police, it happened near the intersection of E 36TH Avenue and S Verdler Drive.
When deputies arrived, they found the juvenile boy lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the groin. He was transported to the hospital.
Investigations indicates that the altercation began between two juvenile girls over social media.
SVPD said, the stepfather and mother of one of the juvenile girls involved showed up at the party on E 36th Avenue driving a black SUV.
The stepfather identified as 25-year-old Savaun Carter attempted to hit a juvenile girl but the juvenile boy jumped in to stop Carter.
During the struggle, the juvenile boy was shot.
According to SVPD, Carter and the mother and a juvenile fled the scene in the black SUV.
Deputies later found the black SUV and arrested Carter without incident. After being advised of his rights Carter admitted to shooting the juvenile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.