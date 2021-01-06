BELOW: Social media posts from Washington D.C., where protestors have stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. This article will continued to be updated throughout the day. WARNING: Some of the content below may be disturbing to some viewers.
Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
Trump supporters chase away the outnumbered Capitol Police and throw objects at them. pic.twitter.com/SHLCslQOty— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress, as protesters have breached the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/afvbtCEZWx pic.twitter.com/lhoLpseMmJ— Kendria LaFleur (@KendriaLafleur) January 6, 2021
A Trump supporter who breached security sits at a desk in the Capitol building...unclear whose desk this is.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2021
Photo by @saulloeb pic.twitter.com/xCiazSJmcT
Pete Williams reports: Several law enforcement officials say at least one improvised explosive device has been found on the US Capitol grounds. We don’t know exactly where.— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 6, 2021
Local representatives speak out on violent protests:
Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People's House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now.— CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) January 6, 2021
I condemn any kind of violence and intimidation. This is unacceptable.— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 6, 2021
I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately.— Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 6, 2021
This is unfathomable. I never thought I would see something like this in the greatest country in the history of the world. Violence, intimidation, and disruption of the business of the People’s House is unacceptable, and it flies in the face of our nation’s foundational values.— Caleb Heimlich (@CalebHeimlich) January 6, 2021
I called and texted Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich to get his perspective on what's going on, on the Capitol.— Kip Hill (@kiphillreporter) January 6, 2021
He just texted back: "My God, what have we become."
Both President-Elect Biden and President Trump have given afternoon statements about the violence:
Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
More Coverage:
At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021
We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.
