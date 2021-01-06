BELOW: Social media posts from Washington D.C., where rioters have stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. This article will continued to be updated throughout the day. WARNING: Some of the content below may be disturbing to some viewers.
Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
Trump supporters chase away the outnumbered Capitol Police and throw objects at them. pic.twitter.com/SHLCslQOty— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress, as protesters have breached the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/afvbtCEZWx pic.twitter.com/lhoLpseMmJ— Kendria LaFleur (@KendriaLafleur) January 6, 2021
A Trump supporter who breached security sits at a desk in the Capitol building...unclear whose desk this is.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2021
Pete Williams reports: Several law enforcement officials say at least one improvised explosive device has been found on the US Capitol grounds. We don’t know exactly where.— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 6, 2021
FBI SWAT team in Capitol complex pic.twitter.com/SCLDTlQ0g0— Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) January 6, 2021
Local representatives speak out on violent protests:
The siege of the U.S. Capitol was an attack on democracy itself. It was fueled, precipitated and induced by the unrelenting and totally discredited lies of Donald Trump and his lackeys in Congress.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 6, 2021
Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People's House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now.— CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) January 6, 2021
I condemn any kind of violence and intimidation. This is unacceptable.— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 6, 2021
I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately.— Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 6, 2021
This is unfathomable. I never thought I would see something like this in the greatest country in the history of the world. Violence, intimidation, and disruption of the business of the People’s House is unacceptable, and it flies in the face of our nation’s foundational values.— Caleb Heimlich (@CalebHeimlich) January 6, 2021
I called and texted Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich to get his perspective on what's going on, on the Capitol.— Kip Hill (@kiphillreporter) January 6, 2021
He just texted back: "My God, what have we become."
I can't contain my rage at Donald Trump and Republicans who invited, incited, and fueled this terror. Our country and our democracy will have to recover from these deep wounds—and it won't be easy.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 6, 2021
Both President-Elect Biden and President Trump have given afternoon statements about the violence:
Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
Former President George W. Bush has also released a statement condemning the riots:
Without mentioning President Trump, former President Bush says, "I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election...The violent assault...was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes." pic.twitter.com/3GLBaLVyd7— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 6, 2021
The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021
At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021
We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.
#BREAKING: Senators pause Electoral College debate amid Capitol Hill protests.— The Hill (@thehill) January 6, 2021
Aide to Sen. James Lankford: "Protesters are in the building." pic.twitter.com/GNOCrtpAuN
This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021
I could not agree more with President-elect Biden’s statement to the nation.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021
Time to retake the Capitol, end the violence, & stop the madness.
Time to move forward in governing our nation.
Our differences are real but the love of our nation overwhelms our differences.
Rep. Ilhan Omar says she's drawing up Articles of Impeachment following the violence at the Capitol:
I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021
Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.
We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.
Rioters have chased the media out of the area and have begun destroying their equipment:
JUST NOW: protestors charging the media pic.twitter.com/cANlcv5CMP— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) January 6, 2021
BREAKING. Mob of Trump supporters swarm the media near the US Capitol. They yell what Trump frequently says, “the media is the enemy of the people.” They destroy equipment and chased out reporters. I’ve never seen anything like this in my 20 year career: @nbcwashington @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/3VLC07JQR2— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 6, 2021
Outside the Capitol, pro-Trump protesters are smashing cameras and other media equipment yelling “CNN sucks!”— Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) January 6, 2021
One man took a wooden stick and bashed the pile of destroyed equipment.
This stuff isn’t owned by CNN. They are destroying AP equipment. pic.twitter.com/NeIUUSuYaC
President Trump continues to falsely claim that the election was stolen:
These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
