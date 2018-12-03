UPDATE : 3:00 p.m. - December 4, 2018
Authorities continue to investigate the social media threat mentioning East Valley High School as well as additional threatening posts circulating on social media referencing Mead High School and West Valley High School.
Since a threat was sent via Snapchat Monday night directed at East Valley, additional posts have been reported Tuesday referencing West Valley and Mead. School districts are aware of this information and are working with School Resource Deputies to ensure safety of students and staff.
Police believe the accounts used for these threats appear to be fake/fraudulent but Detectives are working to identify the person(s) behind it.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who can help identify the suspect(s) is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, or to contact a School Resource Deputy or School official immediately.
Police say students who continue to spread these posts along with added comments perpetuating and stoking fear are not helping the situation and hindering the investigation. People are encouraged to report these posts with law enforcement.
Spokane Valley, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are working with assistance from Major Crimes Detectives on the investigation.
West Valley High School has shared this message on this investigation:
"As some of you may know there is a threat spreading on Social Media (Snapchat) directed at local high schools. We are actively investigating this and believe it is related to the threat at East Valley High School. Our resource officer and security team are on site. School will continue as normal today. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority."
Previous coverage: After East Valley received a violent threat last night, 952 students, out of 1161, didn't come to class this morning.
"We have 18% of our High School students at school today," Neale Rasmussen, Executive Director of Business Services and Technology, said.
The threat read: "Watch out if you go to EV. Some of you are going to die tomorrow (includes a gun emoji)."
Superintendent, Kelly Shea, notified parents and students that the school will excuse any absences.
UPDATE: 7:00 am - December 4, 2018
The East Valley School District released the following statement in connection to the threat made on social media Monday night:
"Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Students,
My hope is that you already know this, but just in case, I will summarize our current situation. At about 9:45 pm last night I was informed of a threat made via snapchat. The message read "Watch out if you go to EV. Some of you are going to die tomorrow" (with a gun emoji).
We do not know who created this. We believe it was sent through a fake account. At the time, only high school students were sent the message. I'm not sure of how snapchat works, but others outside of the high school could have received this through people resending, but all of the information I received came last night from high school students. So it is our belief that the high school was the target.
The Sheriff's Department is sending additional resources to our district today. Not sure how many extra people we will get, but we will put them first at the high school, then at the middle school, and then at our other schools. Most likely the elementary will have patrol cars driving around the schools. We will have a law enforcement presence this morning.
I completely understand the fear and anxiety this creates for all of us. We are doing everything we can think of to find the source of this threat and to ensure everyone's safety. In the meantime, we cannot let our fear get in our way of doing what we need to do.
If anything new comes to my attention, I will let you know as soon as I can.
Kelly Shea"
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The East Valley School District is investigating a threat circulating on social media towards an East Valley school Monday night.
At around 9: 45 p.m. Monday, an EVSD official was made aware of a Snapchat post threatening violence at school Tuesday.
EVSD says its deputy resource officer and administrative team are investigating the matter to determine the credibility of the message and identify who sent it. Parents and students are encouraged to come forward with any information to Kelly Shea, the school district's Superintendent.
School is expected to run Tuesday as scheduled. Officials are in the process of increasing security measures and law enforcement presence in schools.
This investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
A message from the school Superintendent read:
