For the second straight day, a social media threat led to an investigation at Shadle Park High School.

A student was interviewed by Spokane Police officers, who determined the threat was not credible, according to Brian Coddington with Spokane Public Schools.

Coddington did not comment on whether or not the student was disciplined. He said district policy restricts him from talking about a student's disciplinary status or history.

"A social media threat came in late last night into the morning hours this morning that referenced the incident yesterday at Shadle Park High School," Coddington.

On Wednesday, one student was arrested after a social media threat caused Shadle Park High School to be placed in a lockdown.

On Thursday, Shadle Park High School was never placed on lockdown or lockout, according to Coddington.