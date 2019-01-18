SPOKANE, Wash. - For the third day in a row, Spokane Police are investigating social media threats targeting students at Shadle Park High School.

Spokane Public Schools spokesman Brian Coddington says two new Snapchat threats came in overnight. Coddington said Spokane Police are investigating these latest round of threats, and there is extra security at the school.

The first threat came in Wednesday morning and a student was arrested at the school.

Thursday, a second threat appeared on Instagram. Whoever posted it said they'd finish the job the first student couldn't, and kill Shadle Park students.

According to police, the student who created this post was identified and the threat was not deemed credible.

Administrators would not comment on whether the student was disciplined.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.