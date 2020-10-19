SPOKANE, Wash. – Local students are working to get the word out about their sock-drive. One eight-year-old little boy wrote a letter to our ‘Help Me Hayley’ asking to make our viewers aware of the opportunity to give back.
‘I am writing to you to ask for your support in several ways,” third-grader Jackson Harrington wrote. “We are asking people are businesses if they can donated new, worm and cozy socks for men, women and children.”
Any donations can be dropped off at Spokane International Academy at 777 E. Magnesium Rd. Jackson said items will be distributed to those in our community who are struggling with homelessness.
‘Did you know, there are over 5,000 people in Spokane County who are homeless,” Jackson wrote in his letter.
The school is also accepting monetary donations as part of ‘Socktober.’ They are taking them through the end of November.
