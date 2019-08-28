Soda bottles from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge won't fly with TSA

If you are planning on traveling to Disneyland to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, there is one souvenir you won’t be able to bring on the plane in you carry-on or checked bag because it looks too much like a weapon.
It’s not a lightsaber or blaster, it’s a soda bottle.
The soda bottles come from Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. To keep with Star Wars theme, instead of a regular soda bottle they look like explosive devises from the films.
Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags.— AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019
Twitter user @DarkAshNet tweeted @AskTSA to see if they would be allowed in a packed, checked bag.
TSA replied saying, “Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags.”
Multiple other accounts on twitter responded to what @AskTSA wrote and were no happy.
Can I travel with this packet of replica santa grenades in december? pic.twitter.com/09VZOn7Bfv— The Hopfot (@Hopfot) August 28, 2019
