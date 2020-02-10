DETROIT - For the second time, General Motors is recalling about 162,000 full-sized pickup trucks due to faulty brake control software.
According to Transport Topics, Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra light-duty trucks from 2019 are affected by the recall.
It started back in December when GM announced a recall of more than 500,000 pickups and Cadillac CT6 sedans to fix a software error that could disable electronic stability control and anti-lock breaks.
However, GM started getting reports that the new software that was installed in about 162,000 vehicles was causing other problems.
If a vehicle is remotely started through GM's mobile phone app or a driver gets in a vehicle and waits five or more minutes before starting it, the software could disable the power-brake assist system and cause other problems.
Owners of vehicles affected by the original recall will get letters informing them to bring in their vehicles to dealers for a software update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.