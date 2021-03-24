Rain that will be heavy at times will continue this afternoon. We cannot rule out the chance for some small hail, graupel or isolated lightning.
Meanwhile for the mountain locations it's all about the snow. The National Weather Service has actually put into place Winter Weather Advisories for the Cascades these expire between 2-5AM tomorrow. In that direction about half a foot to a foot of snow is anticipated. For the Blue Mountains the expiration is not until 5PM tomorrow. 6-10 inches is expected out that way.
On top of the wet weather a light breeze will exist too. For Spokane gusts about 20-30mph can be expected on top of the strong sustained winds.
Tomorrow things are going to be drier in comparison. Partly sunny skies are on the way with lighter winds.